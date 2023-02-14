Tullahassee leaders renovating community center

TULLAHASSEE, Okla. — A once popular community space is getting new life in the town of Tullahassee. The city’s mayor and community members are working to raise money to renovate an old gym.

“Tullahassee is full of rich history that deserves to be preserved,” said Mayor Keisha Currin.

When you turn off State Highway 51B, the “Welcome to Tullahassee” sign is your first greeting into one of the oldest All-Black towns in the state. Making your way through the community, the John Ford Field House is one of the last stops.

“I remember growing up, even though the school was closed, we would meet every Sunday at this gym,” Currin said.

Currin was born and raised in the community and still lives here. Lori Thompson's parents grew up in town.

“To other people it may look dilapidated or whatever," Thompson said. "I see what they always talked about the friendship, the kinship."

Currin and Thompson are just two of the people working to turn this gym into a vibrant community center for the town. It’s a small place with less than 100 people per the last census, but once the center is renovated, Currin says it’ll be a staple for the community.

Wildcats Foundation

“This community center will bring back so much life to our town,” she said.

The goal is to raise $200,000. They’ll get a new floor, update the restrooms, and put in central heating and air.

“We have to take care of what we have here,” Thompson said. “I need to preserve what’s here.”

As one of the oldest still existing all-black towns in Oklahoma, they’re hoping to preserve crucial history, while welcoming in the next generation.

“There was always laughter and happiness here, so I just want other people to get to have that moment,” said Thompson.

The Tullahassee Wildcats Foundation is leading the fundraising effort with a “Tullathon” at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. They’ll have giveaways and music on their Facebook page as they work to raise money for the project.

