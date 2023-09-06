TU vs. OU football game sold out

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa to officially draw 30,000 fans to campus on Sept. 16, as they announced a sold-out H.A. Chapman Stadium for the anticipated TU vs. OU football game.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. but before stadium doors open, fans can attend a tailgating party hosted outside at TU's Chapman Commons at 10:30 a.m.

The tailgating event will feature a performance, from singer/songwriter Sean Kingston. He is slated to take the stage at 1 p.m.

TU says it is the third sellout game in the renovated stadium. The stadium recently hosted 1980s legends Def Lepard, Mötley Crüe and Alice Cooper in the first show since New Kids on the Block in 1990.

