TU student charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure

A University of Tulsa student was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure on Sunday.

An affidavit states the suspect, Brandon Sloan, was taken into custody on Oct. 2 on the university’s campus after security found him completely nude. He was eventually taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Court records show three people came forward, documenting their experiences with Sloan.

The first told police she was studying with friends on campus, when the suspect approached them and began talking about the "power of infinity..." then stating. “I want to [expletive] you guys."

The suspect then reportedly exposed himself, and when the victims looked away, Sloan stated something along the lines of “You turned your head now but if I ask you infinite number of times, one time you're not,” as well as “in this universe you don't want it but in another universe, you want it."

A second victim said she went to grab some trash bags from the front lobby of the building when Sloan approached her and hugged her from behind. She states she tried to cover herself, but the suspect grabbed her inappropriately.

Police said the victims eventually forced Sloan away, one threw a laptop at him, and contacted authorities.

Sloan eventually returned to the scene naked where he was confronted by TU security.

The University of Tulsa wants students to know that their safety is a priority.

“After something occurs we have resources available to students faculty and staff,” Kelsey Hancock, violence prevention program coordinator said.

A grant given to the school by the Department of Justice in 2016 gives survivors of sexual assault an outlet.

“They can decide within a confidential setting what their next step is,” Hancock said.

Resources are available around the clock and victims of sexual assault can report incidents anonymously so they are not outed as survivors. Some of those resources include DVIS Victim Services Advocate, Campus Security, TU Counseling Center, Alexander Health Center and the Office of Violence Prevention.

The university is also executing prevention through several programs such as Safe Zone, Bringing in the Bystander, Healthy Relationships, and Consent and Mandatory Reporting/Disclosure.

“If we can inform them of that and tell people, ‘Hey, here is what this looks like. Here's what being a good TU citizen looks like. And if they can do that, then we essentially negate the necessity of even needing survivor advocacy,” Hancock said.

The University of Tulsa, along with Tulsa police, the family safety center and DVIS plan to make their partnership stronger, giving students a better understanding on how to report suspicious behavior.

