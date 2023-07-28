TU launches online RN to BSN degree

TULSA, Okla. — Getting your Bachelor of Science in nursing has gotten a little easier at one local college.

The University of Tulsa is launching an online program to help registered nurses earn their BSN degrees. RNs can earn their degrees online.

“It builds upon assessment skills that were already learned through the associate degree program,” says Dr. Courtney Wayland, University of Tulsa’s BSN program director. “We focus on leadership. We focus on patient safety and on quality improvement.”

Dr. Wayland says one of the pros of getting this degree online is the flexibility it provides.

She says someone with a BSN degree is also more likely to go into leadership or management roles within the healthcare system.

She also says getting more nurses in this field is important.

“We are about 46th in the nation for the ratio of registered nurses per patient volume, so we have a desperate need for nurses in Oklahoma.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

