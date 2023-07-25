Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Sports visits Kansas City Chiefs camp to speak with former TU star Deneric Prince

Chiefs Training Camp
Dan Lindblad
2 Sports is in St. Joseph, Missouri to interview former TU running back Deneric Prince.
Chiefs Training Camp
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:50:02-04

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' annual training camp kicked off in St. Joseph, Missouri. The camp began Monday and goes through August 17 in preparation for the 2023/24 football season.

2 Sports' Dan Lindblad is there to interview former TU running back Deneric Prince in the afternoon Tuesday.

Full interview coming soon.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7