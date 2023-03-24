TSCO's Child Predator Unit arrests Georgia man for sex crimes

TULSA, Okla. — A man from Georgia is now in Oklahoma to face multiple charges including soliciting a minor and lewd or indecent proposal to a child.

Detective Matt Gray works in the child predator unit at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, he said he posed as a 14-year-old girl when the suspect, Jeffrey Miller, contacted Gray on Facebook.

Detectives spent the next few months gathering evidence. Court records show a warrant issued on July 28th for Miller’s arrest. Gray said it took several different agencies to track down miller over a span of several months.

“He eventually tried to pawn a rifle at a pawn shop earlier this month and was red-flagged,” said Gray. “The ATF called me along with newton county sheriff’s office in Georgia, picked him up, got him extradited back here.”

Miller is facing four charges. Those include one count of lewd and indecent exposure to a child, one count of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure/photos.

His bond is set at $100,000.

