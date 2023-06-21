Trucks lined up for blocks on day two of Tulsa’s free dump site

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a family affair for Katie Butler. She and her husband live in midtown and woke Sunday to her fence down and branches scattered. They are still without power.

However, she’s staying positive with help from her father-in-law. John Griefe lives in Springfield, Missouri. When he heard about the damage, he loaded up his truck and trailer with a generator and tools to drive to Tulsa.

“Rescued the kids and helped them,” he said. “It was pretty destroyed. Lots of chainsaw action!”

It’s their second trip to the free, temporary green waste drop off site on Latimer and North 89th East Avenue (just south of Tulsa International Airport). Trucks have lined up for blocks since the City of Tulsa opened the site on Tuesday morning.

Griefe says it took about 45 minutes to get through the line yesterday and that it was a little faster Wednesday.

“We’ve been able to get in and out no problem,” he said.

Eventually, the City of Tulsa plans to grind up the limbs. Officials say they plan to stay open every day as long as the community needs it.

Katie says she is thankful she’s experienced only kindness during this stressful time—from family as well as neighbors.

“We’ve had neighbors say ‘hey, we have extra space in our refrigerator for food,’” she said. “So helpful.”

City officials suggest bringing patience with you. While it’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., we’re told cars lined up two hours prior to opening. Officials also recommend getting there in plenty of time prior to close or risk waiting in line only to be turned away at 7pm.

The City of Jenks is also hosting a storm debris dump site. According to a post on Facebook, they are limiting residents to two limb/debris bundles each. The site is located at 905 W. 101st Street and is open Monday-Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Both sites require residents to bring an ID and a bill for proof of residency.

