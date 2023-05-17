Truck hauling 2 cars wrecks on eastbound I-244

TULSA, Okla. — A truck hauling two cars wrecked on eastbound I-244 Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. and threw the two cars onto the interstate.

Troopers said the driver was the only occupant and was taken to the hospital.

OHP said at last knowledge, the driver is still alive.

Traffic returned to normal around 7 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --