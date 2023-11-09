Truck hauling 100 cows turns over on I-244 ramp to US-412

TULSA, Okla. — A truck carrying 100 cows turned over blocking the I-244 ramp to US-412 at the northwest corner of the IDL Thursday afternoon.

Tulsa fire and police are working to clear the ramp but are expecting it to take a few hours.

TPD suggests drivers find alternate routes and expect heavy delays when traveling out of the downtown area.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

