Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta underway

TROY AIKMAN'S INAUGURAL HIGHWAY TO HENRETTA IS UNDERWAY, even with the heat the festival is expected to bring in up to eight thousand attendees. — Troy Aikman's inaugural Highway to Henretta is underway, even with the heat the festival is expected to bring in up to eight thousand attendees.

People are out singing along to their favorite songs, dancing, and everyone is trying to grab a photo with Troy Aikman, the man that put the event together.

Gary Cochran, a Tulsa native, said he drove up from Fort Worth, TX for the event.

He said for this being the first year of the festival, everything has been going smoothly and they are having a great time.

Cochran is a big Troy Aikman and Cowboy's fan, and earlier today he was standing just feet away from the pro-football Hall of Famer.

“We were sitting right there and I was like ‘okay that’s Troy, that’s Troy’ but you know what’s cool is Troy was out here with everybody else, in the heat sweating, sleeves rolled up, just like everybody else so down to earth guy. I mean what could you expect it’s awesome", Cochran said.

He said he thinks it's awesome Aikman put the festival together and is helping put Henryetta on the map.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to Henryetta Public Schools and their athletics department.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --