Troopers warn about cliff diving dangers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. - As people head to our state's many lakes and ponds to escape the heat - officials are sending warnings about how to do so safely to avoid any more deaths or injuries.

Anytime you jump into a body of water, the risk of injury is always there.

"Even though the water out here at Lake Tenkiller is pretty clear compared to other lakes," Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Couch said. "Two or three feet under you're not really sure what's there."

During summer months, it's not uncommon to find lake goers joining in on different activities - like water sports and cliff jumping.

There are some areas around the lake blocked off to cliff jumpers, but a spokesperson with the Corps of Engineers says their main concern is safety.

Regardless of what you're doing out on the lake, something as simple as a life jacket can greatly reduce your chances of drowning.

Every time they go to Lake Tenkiller, Jack Onercker says he and his friends jump from all different heights, but always make sure they have a fail-safe.

"We always throw a life jacket down in the water," Onercker said. "We all try to abide by that because we don't want someone getting hurt."

Onercker says they try to tell others to use the same precautions.

"We like to stress the importance of the safety of it," Couch said. "Whether you're just swimming out from your boat in a dock or jumping from any elevation."

