Troopers respond to overturned semi truck in Owasso

2:06 PM, Aug 17, 2018
2:12 PM, Aug 17, 2018
TULSA -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are responding after a semi truck overturned in Owasso on Friday afternoon.

The crash is near 116th Street North and Garnett.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The roadway is blocked in the area. 

