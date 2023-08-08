Tribal leaders and DOJ convene in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Justice Department and tribal leaders from around the country are meeting at River Spirit Resort for the 18th Annual Government-To-Government Tribal Consultation.

Officials expect about 400 people to attend in person.

These annual consultations are mandated by the Violence Against Women Act, first enacted in 1994. Discussions focus on how to allocate funds to assist tribal communities and combat issues faced by the women who live in them.

“Violence is a problem, and it’s a problem a lot for Native Americans. It’s a problem that we need to address. So what we want to do is figure out the best practices to make sure, we can assure that our most vulnerable victims in our society are taken care of" said Clinton J. Johnson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma

For registration to attend the event in person or virtually, click here.

