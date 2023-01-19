Treating childhood obesity: New guidelines released

TULSA, Okla. — Childhood obesity impacts nearly 15 million children and teens in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On January 9th, the American Academy of Pediatrics put out new guidelines for treating childhood obesity. This is the first time recommendations have been updated since 2007. It took five years to create the new recommendations.

Pediatric obesity rates increased from 17% to 20% over the past decade and a half, it’s been labeled a significant milestone to have new guidance. Obesity is considered a complex chronic disease as there can be multiple factors to it. This disease can stem from multiple factors including biological, hormonal, environmental, and social factors.

The new pediatric guidelines emphasize the need for early and aggressive treatment. Depending on age and weight the recommendations can vary.

For children 10 years and older with overweight pediatricians may evaluate for abnormal glucose metabolism and liver function.

For children 2 to 9-years-old with obesity, pediatricians may evaluate for lipid abnormalities. Plus, doctors are directed to evaluate for hypertension.

Dr. Ashley Weedn with the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital says if your child is dealing with obesity the best thing you can do is have a conversation with their pediatrician.

“Ask to see their child's growth curve. Ask for a comprehensive evaluation. Ask based on the outcomes of the evaluation for treatment and to partner with a pediatrician,” Weedn said.

She says the earlier a family starts on this process, the better the outcomes.

“The goal is for the pediatrician and family to look at all those contributing factors together and then work together on a plan to address each of those factors," she said. "So it's really a call out to do a complete evaluation."

Dr. Weedn says while there are some medications out there to treat certain factors related to obesity, medication is not the first line of treatment and it's not for everyone either. She explains that weight and weight gain is a complex condition and parents and children are not to blame. So start with that conversation to see what the best treatment is for your child.

