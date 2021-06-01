Traveling BLM Memorial makes it to Greenwood, will stay through Juneteenth

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood district is active with visitors from all over the country, including a traveling memorial.

The Black Lives Matter Memorial Fence came from Washington D.C. Its new home is outside the Vernon A.M.E. Church. That is where it will stay through Juneteenth.

Pieces of the fence were assembled Monday afternoon. Some of the names displayed are Terence Crutcher and Eric Harris.

The memorial fence started as a community project outside the White House. It stayed there from June to January.

“The fence became a memorial fence in D.C. People came from around the country to put their family’s stories on the fence. Now, we’re here in the centennial of the black lives matter massacre, which a lot of people did not know about. I myself did not know about until maybe five years ago,” Nadine Seiler said, caretaker of the BLM Memorial Fence.

Seiler hopes the fence will serve as an outlet to those wishing to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, memorialize those killed, as well as protest the crime.

