Travelers pass through Tulsa International for holiday weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas is just two days away and people are busy traveling to their destinations.

Thousands of people go through the Tulsa International Airport during the holiday season. Some going just a state away while others leave the country for warmer weather and sunny skies. Families, solo travelers and even pets filled TIA the day before Christmas Eve.

One of those is Andrew Steele. He's not holiday traveling though. Just a quick trip from Florida to Tulsa for business.

“I just came into Oklahoma for the day to do a business transaction and then I’m flying back to Florida here this evening,” said Steele.

Landon Keech is another traveler heading to the sandy beaches of Mexico. He said he and his family spend every Christmas in Mexico. It's now tradition.

Both said although this day is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, they've both had smooth trips so far. Tulsa international TSA agents kept the lines moving all day and night to get travelers to their destinations stress free.

And to those travelers wanting a Covid test ahead of or after your travels, TIA is doing testing on site.

