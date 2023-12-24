Transformation Church evacuated after threat

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police have confirmed the Transformation Church, located near 101st and Memorial, received a threat on Sunday.

While unwrapping gifts on stage, the church's pastor was approached by someone and he quickly evacuated the building.

Bixby Police Department gave the all clear and churchgoers are being let into the building in groups of 30 to gather any personal belongings left inside.

We have a crew on scene gathering information on this story as it develops.

This is a developing story.

