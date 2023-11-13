Transformation Church agrees to make changes after locals complain of noise

BIXBY, Okla. — Neighbors near Transformation Church at 104th and Memorial voiced complaints of loud bass coming from the church for several months.

Over the weekend, Bryan Toney with the City of Bixby said the church agreed to make changes to attempt to mitigate the sound. These include modifying weekday rehearsals, using in-ear speakers, and minimizing the use of facility speakers.

Toney said the church is also evaluating the possibility of moving the stage as a long-term solution.

Toney expressed the city's support for the efforts and said it looks forward to assessing the results.

