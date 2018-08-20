Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at BOK Center

TULSA - The BOK Center announced that the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at the BOK Center in November.

Officials said the band's 20th anniversary will be a presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater.

The band will stop in Tulsa on Thursday, November 15.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. and available for purchase at TicketMaster.

