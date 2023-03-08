Watch Now
Train derails near Verdigris

Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 07, 2023
VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a train derailment near Verdigris on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Route 66 near Franklin Road, that is between Catoosa and Claremore. Verdigris fire told 2 News there is no concern for the public from this derailment.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined.

