Train derails near Verdigris

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a train derailment near Verdigris on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Route 66 near Franklin Road, that is between Catoosa and Claremore. Verdigris fire told 2 News there is no concern for the public from this derailment.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --