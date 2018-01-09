Train derailment in north Tulsa

11:49 PM, Jan 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA, Okla.- Emergency crews are working on a train derailment in north Tulsa.

It happened near North Fulton Avenue and Tecumseh Street. Our reporter on scene tells us that four cars and an engine are off the rails.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top