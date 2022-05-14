Train collides with semi-truck closing certain crossings in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla — According to the Claremore Police Department, all crossings south of Will Rogers are currently closed due to an accident involving a train and a semi-truck.
Officers are asking people to avoid those areas as the roads will be closed for a while.
We will update when the accident is cleared and crossings are back open.
