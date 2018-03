TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews will start Tuesday morning with the demolition phase of a bridge rehabilitation project on US Highway 75 at the Red Fork split.

TULSA - Views of the deteriorating deck and walls being replaced on NB US-75/Southwest Blvd. bridge. Follow WB I-44 and EB I-244 detour around this closure for next few months. pic.twitter.com/pAK1dXZ838 — OKDOT (@OKDOT) March 19, 2018

ODOT is urging drivers who take US 75 Northbound into Downtown Tulsa to detour around the project via I-44 Westbound, I-244 Eastbound.

ODOT said this project could last until July (weather permitting).

ODOT INFO: US 75 Bridge Rehab Project Details.

