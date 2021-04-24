Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police were on patrol in the area of 7th and South Memorial Drive when they saw a truck with an expired paper tag.

When officers stopped the truck, the driver, Larry McDonald, only had a paper copy of his drivers license and no proof of insurance.

According the the report the truck smelled strongly of marijuana, but only found an empty container in the cab of the truck.

One officer saw a back pack and a duffle bag in the back of the truck, Mcdonald and the passenger, Sean Kendrick, both denied ownership of the bags.

Police found four pounds of marijuana, 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, scales, and bags inside the backpack and duffle bag.

Mcdonald and Kendrick were both arrested for trafficking a controlled dangerous substances and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

