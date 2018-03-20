Oversize load blocks exit ramps from I-244 eastbound to US 75 southbound and US 75 NB
10:44 AM, Mar 20, 2018
27 mins ago
TULSA COUNTY - An oversize load blocked exit ramps from I-244 eastbound to US 75 southbound and US 75 northbound for a short time on Tuesday morning.
Officials opened the exit ramps back up shortly before 11am.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that the exit ramps from I-244 eastbound to US 75 southbound and US 75 northbound (Northeast Corner of IDL – Downtown Tulsa) were closed because of an oversize load that was unable to make the curve in the roadway during the exit.