TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction closes WB Turner Turnpike overnight

SAPULPA - Heads up if you're headed to Oklahoma City early Monday morning on the Turner Turnpike.

Contractors for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority shutdown westbound traffic from Highway 97 to the Kellyville exit Sunday night for a bridge replacement project.

OTA said it plans to reopen westbound traffic around 5 a.m. Monday.

