Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trade school emphasizes heat safety

OTC.png
Posted at 5:58 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:58:44-04

Oklahoma Trade College teaches students how to stay safe in the heat — both in the real world, and on campus.

Campus Director, Christina Jones, says this is an integral part of the safety curriculum.

"We talk about frequency of hydration and how to identify signs of a heat stroke. We'll work off a buddy system" says Jones.

Jones says another safety strategy the school uses is holding practical labs during the cooler hours, like morning and evening. During the afternoon when heat is at its peak is when students attend lecture indoors.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7