Trade school emphasizes heat safety

Oklahoma Trade College teaches students how to stay safe in the heat — both in the real world, and on campus.

Campus Director, Christina Jones, says this is an integral part of the safety curriculum.

"We talk about frequency of hydration and how to identify signs of a heat stroke. We'll work off a buddy system" says Jones.

Jones says another safety strategy the school uses is holding practical labs during the cooler hours, like morning and evening. During the afternoon when heat is at its peak is when students attend lecture indoors.

