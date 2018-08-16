Tracking storms in Green Country

2:50 PM, Aug 16, 2018
6:23 PM, Aug 16, 2018

Sand Springs hit hard by heavy rainfall

Power lines down in west Tulsa

West Tulsa storm damage

Lightning strike near Prattville

2 Works for You is tracking severe storms across Green Country Thursday afternoon and evening.

UPDATE: 5:19 p.m.

Downed power lines on fire in Jenks near West 97th Street and 33rd West Avenue.

UPDATE: 6:23 p.m.

PSO reports 8,821 customers are without power.

UPDATE: 3:56 p.m.

The storms have also cause a pretty significant sized tree down in someone’s front yard near 41st and Union and landed on someone’s truck.

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m.

Tulsa Public Schools says all athletic events are canceled this evening due to the weather.

UPDATE: 4:56 p.m.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said their BA Kickoff Bash has been canceled due to weather.

UPDATE: 4:57 p.m.

Tulsa Tech said they have canceled all their classes tonight due to inclement weather.

