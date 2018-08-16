Tracking storms in Green Country

2 Works for You is tracking severe storms across Green Country Thursday afternoon and evening.

UPDATE: 5:19 p.m.

Downed power lines on fire in Jenks near West 97th Street and 33rd West Avenue.

UPDATE: 6:23 p.m.

PSO reports 8,821 customers are without power.

---------------------

UPDATE: 3:56 p.m.

The storms have also cause a pretty significant sized tree down in someone’s front yard near 41st and Union and landed on someone’s truck.

---------------------------

UPDATE: 4:39 p.m.

Tulsa Public Schools says all athletic events are canceled this evening due to the weather.

------------------------------

UPDATE: 4:56 p.m.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said their BA Kickoff Bash has been canceled due to weather.

-------------

UPDATE: 4:57 p.m.

Tulsa Tech said they have canceled all their classes tonight due to inclement weather.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: