TPS superintendent addresses video of Edison High School teacher throwing desk in class

TULSA -- Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist on Thursday addressed a video that surfaced of an Edison High School teacher throwing a desk in class.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Gist said the teacher "lost his temper" and reacted "extremely inappropriately."

Gist also said that she "can't imagine (the teacher will) be back in a Tulsa Public School classroom."

Gist said school officials are also looking into what caused the outburst.

Watch Gist below:

No one was injured during the incident.

