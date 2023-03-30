TPS holds Future Chef Competition

A different kind of test Wednesday for some Tulsa Public School students. Ten elementary school students earned the top ten spots in a cooking competition designed to inspire an interest in healthy foods. Students from across the district entered favorite recipes which were judged by TPS chefs who selected the top ten recipes.
At the final competition, a parade of student chefs headed to the cafeteria kitchen at Edison Preparatory School, competing for the title of Future Chef. After reading their recipes, there were strawberries to chop, avocados to seed and eggs to crack with help from Sodexo TPS kitchen staff.
"I'm making fruity toast," Eliana Ramirez, a 4th grade student at Robertson Elementary said. "I like the fruit because it makes people healthier."
"They get bonus points for healthy ingredients and there is always some healthy aspect to the theme of the competition so we look for that when we are deciding who's going to be our top ten," said Ron Harrison, Executive Chef, Sodexo/Tulsa Public Schools.
Some brought family favorites.
"It has pineapple, apple, some cilantro and it's one of the recipes that my grandma and my mom does for my family dinners," said Andrea Perez, a 4 grade student from Patrick Henry Elementary who made a cold elbow salad.
After one hour of work, they presented their plates and tiny tastes for the judges. In the end, happy smiles, medals for all, and a gold medal for the top chef:
"The Gold Medal Winner? Charlie McKenzie!"
Charley McKenzie, a second grade student at Eliot Elementary earned the gold medal and prizes for her zucchini muffins.
London Patterson, a 3rd grade student at Eliot Elementary, earned the silver medal for her dish of cheesy potatoes and bell peppers.
The following students earned bronze medals:
Aaliyah Gordon, 2nd grade, Robertson Elementary
Andrea Perez, 4th grade, Patrick Henry Elementary
Adam Thomas, 3rd grade, Lanier Elementary
Dallas Constancio, 2nd grade, Lanier Elementary
Vivian Kerby, 1st grade, Eliot Elementary
Eliana Ramirez, 4th grade, Robertson Elementary
Baylee Pruitt, 3rd grade, Clinton West Elementary
Zoe Reynolds, 2nd Grade, Patrick Henry Elementary
