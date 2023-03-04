Watch Now
TPS expects to begin District 2 interviews next week

Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:28:33-05

TULSA, Okla. — TPS expects to start interviews for a district two representative on March 9.

President Stacey Woolley said in a press release after Friday's special board meeting, " I am grateful to the individuals from District 2 who have already applied to be considered for appointment."

TPS Board of Education anticipates to re-open the application at their meeting on March 6 and tabling the vote for a district two representative for after the March 6 meeting.

