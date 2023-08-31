TPS' Disney Elementary closed Aug. 31 due to 'suspicious circumstances'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School's Disney Elementary is closed Thursday, Aug. 31 as the Tulsa Police Department investigates 'suspicious circumstances,' according to the district.

TPS released a statement saying it is closing school at the elementary out of an abundance of caution.

"Safety of our students and families is of the utmost importance. TPD and other authorities are continuing to investigate, and we will provide an update when we have further information. Staff will report to the school's relocation site, Christview Christian Church at 2525 S Garnett. If your child has been dropped off or is in route, they will be kept safe at this relocation site," said TPS.

This is a developing story.

