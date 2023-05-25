Watch Now
TPS bus involved in wreck on last day of school

KJRH
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 09:12:37-04

TULSA, Okla. — The last day of school is always eventful, but some Tulsa Public School students' morning was eventful before they made it to the classroom.

The Tulsa Police Department told 2 News the wreck occurred near 58th and Lewis and said it happened at a slow speed.

Less than ten students were on the bus and were checked out by first responders. No major injuries were reported.

2 News reached out to Tulsa Public Schools for more details and is waiting to hear back.

