TPD: Two people fall into icy pond near Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. -- Tulsa police are responding after they said two people fell into an icy pond near Catoosa.

The incident was reported in the 200 block of West Deer Valley Drive.

Police said a person fell though ice on a pond in the area. A UPS driver stopped to help the person, and also fell into the pond, officials said.

The UPS driver was rescued by firefighters.

Crews are still working to retrieve the other adult who fell into the water. The Verdigris dive team was called to the scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: