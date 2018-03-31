TULSA, Okla.--Tulsa Police are heading to the scene of an automobile hitting a pedestrian near Admiral Place and Yale Avenue.

Officials are not saying much, but they do know that a family member ran over and killed a toddler.

Officials are trying to determine more information about the accident.

