TPD, TCSO cars vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department's Riverside division had about 10 patrol cars with busted windshields.

Police tell us they believe it happened sometime overnight and are still investigating.

TCSO vehicles had windshields vandalized as well on eight of their cars including transport vehicles.

Suspect Alan Arabian is in custody for damaging TCSO cars, however, it is uncertain if they were related to the damage done to TPD.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

