TPD: Stepfather disapproves of stepdaughter's boyfriend, shoots into residence

TULSA - Tulsa Police said a man was arrested for reportedly shooting into a residence after disapproving of his stepdaughter's boyfriend.

Police said Michael Goodroad was arrested on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm.

Officials said Goodroad allegedly fired five shots into a home in the 5900 block of East Newton Street after his stepdaughter said she would not leave her boyfriend, which infuriated Goodroad.

Shortly thereafter, police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of South Darlington Avenue, which happens to be the residence of Goodroad.

No one was injured or hit in that shooting, police said.

