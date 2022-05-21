TPD searching for suspect who shot into a home in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Saturday afternoon, Tulsa police received a call about multiple shots that were fired in a neighborhood in North Tulsa.

The suspect was riding a black bicycle and fired several rounds into a house.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male wearing a green or blue hooded sweatshirt.

Witnesses told police that a black SUV started firing at the male on the bicycle, he then returned fire at the SUV.

During the initial investigation, police found multiple vehicles that had damage from the shots fired as well as two rounds into the front of a residence.

One of the residents of the house was transported to a local hospital for an injury from falling when the shots were heard.

Officers collected eight .45 caliber cartridge casings, ten 9mm cartridge casings, one .380 cartridge casing, one live .380 round, and three projectiles.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --