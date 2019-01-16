Menu

TPD searching for man who broke into business with child in tow

Posted: 11:00 AM, Jan 16, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-16 17:20:18Z
TULSA — Tulsa police officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is pictured breaking into a business with a small child in tow.

On their Facebook page , TPD posted several pictures that show a man breaking into a business.

If you know who the man or child is, TPD asks you email them at Burglary@CityofTulsa.org or contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

