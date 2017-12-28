TPD searching for man accused of buying items using movie prop money

2:02 PM, Dec 28, 2017
Maurer, Alicia
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA-- TPD's Financial Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person of interest.

The man in the photos goes by the name "Yayo Memphis."

Tulsa Police say that Yayo Memphis has been buying items in the Tulsa area with movie prop money.

If you can identify him, contact Det. Joe Morgan at 918-594-4516 or jmorgan@cityoftulsa.org.

You can always remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top