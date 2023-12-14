TPD search for woman involved in shooting near N Sheridan and E Archer

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of the OYO Hotel at 35 N. Sheridan.

TPD said a man was shot in the back but is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for the shooter who left the scene. They believe the shooter is a woman in her 30's. Police are searching the area near to hotel.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

This is a developing story.

