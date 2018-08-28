TPD respond to shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA - Tulsa police are on scene of a shooting in north Tulsa.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the area of 2100 block of North Hartford.

When officers arrived on scene, they said a gunshot victim was there.

Police said officers are still on scene.

2 Works for You crews are en route and are gathering more information as it becomes available.

