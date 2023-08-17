TPD reminding drivers of school bus rules as kids head back

TULSA, Okla. — Traffic delays and driver and student safety are at the top of Tulsa Police Department's minds as students from all across Tulsa County head back to school.

In a Facebook post, they are reminding drivers of school bus traffic rules to ensure that students arrive safely.

The number one rule to follow is when in doubt stop. This will ensure that a student who needs to cross the street does not enter the roadway while a car is speeding by.

According to TPD the only time a car does not need to stop is if there is a median separation on a four-lane road. The cars going in the opposite direction do not need to stop in this instance.

If TPD catches a car that passes a school bus illegally while unloading or loading students, the driver could receive a fine of up to $500 or their license could be taken away for one year.

Be safe, be smart and happy back to school.

