TPD on scene of murder-suicide in east Tulsa

10:27 PM, Aug 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA - Tulsa police said they are responding to a murder-suicide in east Tulsa.

Police said they murder-suicide happened in the 4300 block of South 109th East Avenue.

2 Works for You crews are on scene and are working to gather more info.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top