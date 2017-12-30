TPD: Officers investigating rollover crash in midtown Tulsa

UPDATE - Tulsa Fire Department helped extract one passenger from a vehicle in a rollover accident that sent two people to the hospital in midtown Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, according to TPD.

Officers on the scene at 5th and S. Utica said the driver was going too fast and accidentally went up on the curb in that area and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip onto its top.

Police, Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA were on the scene. The TFD was able to get one occupant out of the vehicle after being trapped. The other two occupants of the white Chevy Suburban freed themselves, according to TPD.

