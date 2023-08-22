TPD officers create special moment after student takes wrong bus

TULSA, Okla. — Some officers with the Tulsa Police Department went beyond the line of duty for one student.

TPD posted on Facebook about the selfless acts of three officers. The officers got a call about a student who accidentally got on the wrong bus after school and ended up lost in north Tulsa.

While being driven home the officers chatted with the student who said he loves video games but didn't have enough money to buy EA Sports Madden 24. After hearing this the officers pitched in their own money to buy him the new game.

The is game currently on sale for between $70-$100.

The post on Facebook are filled with support and praise for the officers and the little boy.

