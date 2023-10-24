Watch Now
Tulsa police need information on deadly hit-and-run

Tulsa Police Department
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 09:53:06-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for information on a deadly hit-and-run that happened around 12:18 a.m. Sunday.

Police are searching for a silver or white 2013-2019 Ford Escape. They said that car hit a bicyclist near Pine and Joplin early Sunday morning. The bicyclist died due the the crash.

They think the vehicle is damaged on the passenger side, including possibly the mirror and headlight.

If you have any information on the car, driver or incident call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS. The caller can remain anonymous.

