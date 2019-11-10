TPD: Missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe

TULSA — UPDATE: Trent has been located and is back with his family. He was located at a friends house in a neighboring complex.

Tulsa police need your help finding an 11-year-old boy.

Officers say, Trent Stailey, aka TJ, was last seen Saturday evening, November 9, between 2:00 through 3:00 p.m. riding his black BMX style bicycle in the Polo Run Apartments at 6944 S. Joplin Avenue.

Trent was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants and grey Jordan shoes.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Police.

