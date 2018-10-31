TPD: Man shot after drug deal gone bad

TULSA -- One man was shot in an early morning home invasion in east Tulsa in what police are calling a drug deal gone bad.

Police said they were originally dispatched to a burglary in progress near East 15th Street and Sheridan. While en route, they learned someone had been shot.

When they arrived, police say the victim's door at the Leisure Manor Apartments had been kicked in.

Police originally told KJRH that the situation started near Admiral and Memorial where the victim and suspects got into an altercation. They said the victim asked the suspect for a ride home. When he arrived to his apartment, officers say he locked the door but the suspects kicked it in and shot him.

An hour later, police said they learned from people involved what actually happened was not what officers were originally told.

TPD said it was a drug deal gone bad. Three suspects met someone at Quik Trip and asked where they could find drugs. They said that middleman took the suspects to the Leisure Manor Apartments to meet a drug dealer.

When the dealer did not show up, police said the three suspects got irritated and kicked in the apartment door. That is when officer say the victim was shot once in the arm and once in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers said the victim was not involved in the drug deal. They said he was sleeping on the couch.

Police have detained the middleman. They said originally his statements led them to believe he was a victim, but they are not sure that is the case anymore.

Officers are searching for the three men who were searching for drugs. They are said to be in a silver Chevy HHR.

