TPD looking for woman involved in November disturbance at a local Dollar General
3:33 PM, Jan 9, 2018
TULSA--Tulsa Police need help to find woman involved in November disturbance at a local Dollar General.
Officers were called to a disturbance at the Dollar General located at 2811 N. Peoria.
TPD says that a woman causing a disturbance was asked to leave the Dollar General and the suspect left, but returned shortly thereafter and grabbed the items she intended to purchase and used a "taser" to take those items and threatened to "taze" the clerk.