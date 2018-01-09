TPD looking for woman involved in November disturbance at a local Dollar General

3:33 PM, Jan 9, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA--Tulsa Police need help to find woman involved in November disturbance at a local Dollar General.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Dollar General located at 2811 N. Peoria.

TPD says that a woman causing a disturbance was asked to leave the Dollar General and the suspect left, but returned shortly thereafter and grabbed the items she intended to purchase and used a "taser" to take those items and threatened to "taze" the clerk. 

If you have any information, contact police. 

